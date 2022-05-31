Brentwood Police Catch Porch Pirates

The ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe, Marshall Curtis Jones, was killed yesterday (June 1, 2022) by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as they attempted to arrest him in Washington. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after charging at officers with a knife. Oakley and Antioch police...
OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont have arrested a Santa Cruz man suspected of burglarizing a local junior high school and then taking off on an electric skateboard. Aaron Hosmer, 38, was arrested on Sunday about 4 p.m. Earlier that day at 7 a.m., officers received a report of a...
On Wednesday morning, the Brentwood Police Department SWAT team in conjunction with the DEA served multiple search warrants in the City of Brentwood. The locations of the search warrants included Indian Springs Court, Anderson Lane and Strathaven. No details on the searches were released on scene and police hit a...
Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “This morning, at 5:42 a.m., the male victim, 23, was driving past his parents’ home in the 6700 block of Everest Avenue when he saw the suspects lying in wait to commit a robbery. The victim confronted the three suspects...
At about 1:36 am early Saturday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense that had just occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and North Broadway, Turlock, after a subject in a vehicle had fired off random shots in the area and then fled.
Four people have been arrested after gunshots were fired from a car northwest of Petaluma. Police found and stopped the car about 25 minutes after the shots were fired Monday afternoon. Inside they found five people and a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine with 22 rounds of ammo. Investigators also found meth in a hotel room linked with the suspects. Three of the suspects were either on parole or post-release community supervision. The fifth person in the car was released.
FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man died and two people were arrested after a neighborhood altercation Tuesday morning, police said.Officers learned of the incident when a Fairfield man, 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez, showed up at a local hospital about 11 a.m. with a stab wound. Police were then led to a possible crime scene in the 1200 block of Willet Court. When they arrived at Willet Court, officers found 56-year-old Fairfield resident Sao Lao in the garage of a home. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Lao was pronounced dead at the scene.After gathering evidence from the scene, surveillance footage, and statements from those involved, detectives arrested two Fairfield residents in connection with Lao's death.Almendarez was taken into custody, after being medically cleared from the hospital, on suspicion of murder, police said.Another suspect, Sabrina Jo Banks, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Both were booked into the Solano County jail late Tuesday.Police did not release information about the nature of the neighborhood dispute that led to the stabbing.Anyone with information about the events from Tuesday and have not talked with a detective, please contact the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.
TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday.
The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats.
At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room.
The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said.
Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying the pair of suspects who stole $2,000 worth of shoes from a Stockton store.
The incident happened back on May 12. Stockton police say, a little after noon, the two suspects went into a business in the 10600 block of Trinity Parkway and started loading up on shoe boxes.
After stuffing about 20 pairs of shoes into a garbage bag, the suspects took off.
Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a distinctive t-shirt riddled with 49ers logos.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.
SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield police officers found a man dead in a garage on Tuesday in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Sao Loa. Police learned of the incident after a stabbing victim showed up at a local hospital. Officers then responded to the 1200 […]
In response to a public records request, the City of Antioch has allowed the Antioch Police Department to release its crime data from both 2020 and 2021. Data shows both violent crime and response times have increased under Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and a council who has been critical of Antioch Police and pushed an anti-police rhetoric while pushing police reform topics. Councilmembers have requested a report by the police chief to the council only to have the mayor fail to place it on the agenda.
SAN MATEO -- An ex-con being sought for a March kidnapping at knifepoint at a Belmont park was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.On March 10, Belmont police chased a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on U.S. Highway 101. The chase ended near state Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and the driver fled the vehicle on foot towards Fiesta Meadows Park. According to San Mateo police, the suspect got into an occupied vehicle, held a knife to the driver's stomach, and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center.Later, a witness told police...
Piedmont police interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft early in the morning of May 30. The suspects fled on foot, but police recovered two catalytic converters, a loaded Glock 9 millimeter “ghost” gun, suspected narcotics, and saws. The incident on Olive Avenue was reported just before 1 a.m....
On May 30th, Berkeley Police officers arrested a teenage boy after receiving a tip that the teen had been recruiting other high school students to participate in a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. On Saturday, May 21st, we received a tip that a 16-year-old boy had attempted...
DAVIS (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested two Davis residents on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges after a month-long investigation.
Davis police say, on Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant along the 1100 block of Olive Drive. At the property, detectives recovered several guns, a large amount of ammunition, as well as drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and ketamine.
One of the weapons seized was a sawed-off shotgun, which detectives say was illegally modified.
Packaging material and digital scales – indicators of drug sales – were also found at the property.
The two Davis residents arrested were 33-year-old Kyle Lucas and 28-year-old Isaac Trujillo. Both are facing several drugs and firearms-related charges, police say, and both are now booked into Yolo County Jail.
(KRON) — A “ghost gun” and a high capacity magazine containing 22 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from a car in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa just outside of Rohnert Park on Monday. The car was stopped by officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The […]
A student was shot and injured Wednesday outside Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. as students were being dismissed from the school, located at 13000 Oxnard St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department.
Comments / 6