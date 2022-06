Tammy Slaton is shouting to the rooftops about the new love in her life. The 1000-Lb Sisters star is reportedly dating Mikey Mooney and has been sharing their love on social media. The Kelsey Diaries reposted a screenshot of the two on Instagram, and it's clear that Mooney is #TeamTammy. He's also shutting down chatter that he's with the reality star for his own come-up, shooting down speculation that he couldn't be with her for mere attraction or love.

