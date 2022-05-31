ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to get tickets for UNC baseball’s Chapel Hill Regional in 2022 NCAA Tournament

By Adam Smith, Times-News
North Carolina baseball ticket packages for the Chapel Hill Regional in the NCAA Tournament go on sale at noon Wednesday.

Single-game tickets for the four-team regional at Boshamer Stadium that includes Georgia, VCU and Hofstra will be available at noon Thursday. Costs are $15 for single games and $60 for tickets to the full weekend of games.

The surging Tar Heels, who claimed the ACC Tournament title, are the top-seeded team in the regional, which begins Friday. UNC (38-19) plays fourth-seeded Hofstra (30-21) at 2 p.m., followed by second-seeded Georgia (35-21) meeting third-seeded VCU (40-18) at 7 p.m.

Nationally, North Carolina is the No. 10 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA field. The Tar Heels are hosting a regional for the 11th time since 2006.

UNC is 29-7 all-time in regional games at home and has advanced to the super regional round eight times since the NCAA’s current format was implemented in 1999. It’s the first time the Tar Heels are hosting a regional under second-year coach Scott Forbes.

Stadium gates will open two hours prior to game times, and the stadium will be cleared between games.

Parking will be available for $10 in Rams Head Deck and for free in Craige Deck on levels 5-9. Free parking also will be available from 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Bowles Lot, the Raleigh Road Visitors Lot and on Stadium Drive.

Disability parking will be available for $10 in Rams Head Deck. Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic for the weekend.

NCAA Chapel Hill Regional schedule

Friday’s games

Game 1: No. 1 seed North Carolina (38-19) vs. No. 4 seed Hofstra (30-21), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 2 seed Georgia (35-21) vs. No. 3 seed VCU (40-18), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday’s games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday’s game

If necessary, 6 p.m.

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

