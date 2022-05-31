Texas Law Against Blocking Online Posts On Hold For Now

This case arises out of an incident alleged to have occurred during the 2021 presidential election campaign period. Plaintiffs assert that on October 30, 2020, they were traveling on I-35 between San Antonio and Austin, Texas in a Biden-Harris campaign tour bus. At that time, they allege, "dozens of individuals in at least forty vehicles" participated in a "Trump Train" to show support for presidential candidate Donald Trump by surrounding the campaign bus on the highway. Plaintiffs state that for at least ninety minutes, the Trump Train forced the campaign bus to slow down to a crawl on the highway, that cars came within inches of the campaign bus, and that one Trump Train vehicle slammed into a Biden campaign staffer's car, causing Plaintiffs to fear for their lives and suffer emotional trauma.

