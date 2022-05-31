ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Law Against Blocking Online Posts On Hold For Now

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday put back on hold a controversial Texas law barring social media platforms from "censoring" posts based on viewpoints. The law threatens to essentially make it a crime for social media platforms to curb hate speech or bigoted tirades, or even point out when posts are...

TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Could Pay for 2016 Election Scandal Personally

Mark Zuckerberg could be the one to pay for the past sins of Facebook. After Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential election victory in 2016, Facebook was accused of letting Cambridge Analytica, a company specializing in strategic communications, use the data of nearly 50 million users to influence voters in favor of the Republican candidate.
Reuters

Univ. of Houston's anti-discrimination policy chills free speech - judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked the University of Houston from reinstating an anti-discrimination policy that subjected students to discipline for harassment, agreeing with a conservative group that it wrongly chilled free speech. Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes in Houston marked the latest victory for Speech...
bloomberglaw.com

CNN Gets Texas Doctor’s Defamation Suit Over Covid-19 Care Moved

A Texas doctor, who’s part of a physicians’ group that promotes using hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, brought her defamation suit against Cable News Network Inc. in the wrong federal district, a federal judge said. But rather than dismiss Stella Immanuel’s suit, Judge Amos L. Mazzant III of the...
Reuters

High fuel prices hurt – but not equally for Walmart and Target

June 3 (Reuters) - For Walmart and Target, location matters – especially when it comes to transportation costs. An analysis by Reuters shows that Walmart Inc gets a break – and Target Corp (TGT.N) is getting hurt – by where their stores are clustered. High oil prices - $117 for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude on Thursday - impose extra costs everywhere, but the impact varies wildly by state. The per-gallon price for diesel fuel that powers highway transport was 29% more expensive in the priciest state than the lowest-cost state, according to AAA data on May 20. (graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3alAMKh)
Reason.com

Federal Civil Rights Claim Over "Trump Train" / Biden Campaign Bus Incident Can Go Forward

This case arises out of an incident alleged to have occurred during the 2021 presidential election campaign period. Plaintiffs assert that on October 30, 2020, they were traveling on I-35 between San Antonio and Austin, Texas in a Biden-Harris campaign tour bus. At that time, they allege, "dozens of individuals in at least forty vehicles" participated in a "Trump Train" to show support for presidential candidate Donald Trump by surrounding the campaign bus on the highway. Plaintiffs state that for at least ninety minutes, the Trump Train forced the campaign bus to slow down to a crawl on the highway, that cars came within inches of the campaign bus, and that one Trump Train vehicle slammed into a Biden campaign staffer's car, causing Plaintiffs to fear for their lives and suffer emotional trauma.
Slate

Truth Was Never the Point

For the last seven weeks, actors and celebrity exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have transfixed millions of people with their competing narratives in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom. Each claimed to have been defamed by the other, and on Wednesday, the jury agreed. The jury’s verdict signaled that both Depp...
