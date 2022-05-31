ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

NEPM Asparagus Festival returns to Hadley

thereminder.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHADLEY – The New England Public Media (NEPM) Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return after a two-year hiatus at the Hadley Town Common on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The free festival caters to all ages, with PBS characters Curious George and Nature Cat available for...

thereminder.com

Beer with a cause

SPRINGFIELD - Part of the sales of the new Black is Beautiful stout beer from White Lion Brewing will be used to support the work of The Healing Racism Institute. White Lion owner Ray Berry explained to Reminder Publishing that $5 of each bottle retailing for $20 would be donated to the institute to fund its work of education.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New brewery set to open this fall in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting was held on Burt Lane in Wilbraham for a new brewery which is set to arrive sometime around October. Beers made by Scantic River Brewing can be found all across western Massachusetts, and now, the business will have a...
WILBRAHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

2 New England Doughnut Shops Make Yelp's Top 100

For those with a sweet tooth, doughnuts are often hard to resist, and with National Doughnut Day coming up, here are some of the top-rated spots in New England to get one. In its list of the Top 100 US Doughnut Shops of 2022, Yelp ranked New England twice, and residents of Connecticut and Massachusetts are in luck.
AYER, MA
thereminder.com

Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week shines light on some of city’s best eats

HOLYOKE – If you have yet to explore the vast offerings from the different restaurants in Holyoke, the upcoming Restaurant Week starting June 6 is the perfect opportunity to do so. The Holyoke Office of Planning and Economic Development (OPED), in collaboration with Glammore Premier Events have created a...
HOLYOKE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington Memorial Day parade and services in photos and video

GREAT BARRINGTON — For the first time since 2019, the Great Barrington Memorial Day parade and services were held as life gradually returns to normal after a couple of years of pandemic-induced isolation and social distancing. After the brief parade along Main Street concluded, attendees walked to Town Hall,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield EMT performs on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield EMT has accomplished her lifelong dream of performing on the TV show “So You Think You Can Dance” with many inspirations along the way. Zyiasia Knighton, a 19 year old Springfield native, is a student at Bay Path University on the pre-med...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Family ties, belief in mission motivate local Shriners leader

AGAWAM – A longtime Agawam resident is now the top-ranking member in the Melha Shriners of Western Massachusetts. Jeff Hastings, a 1985 Agawam High School graduate, will lead the fraternal organization in 2022 as it celebrates 125 years of community service. He was installed as the group’s 112th potentate,...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

White Hut brings food truck to Enlite Cannabis in Northampton with permanent ‘Hamp stand, Holyoke location, to follow

NORTHAMPTON — White Hut, the West Springfield hamburger and hot dog stand that opened in 1939, will open a food trailer at Enlite Cannabis in Northampton on Thursday. It’s the first step, Peter Picknelly said Wednesday, in an expansion of the brand he and his late partner Any Yee rescued in 2020 after the previous owners closed it without warning.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
hamlethub.com

Former Miss Connecticut is Crowned Emcee of Charity Drag Brunch

Tiaras and mascara will abound in Simsbury on Sunday, June 12, 2022 when popular news TV personality and Miss Connecticut 2016 Alyssa Taglia hosts a “Drag Brunch on the Bayou” fundraiser for A Promise to Jordan, a statewide non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for substance use and addiction recovery. The colorful event, which is sponsored by The Imperial Sovereign Court of All Connecticut, an organization that secures equality, liberty and justice and to promote positive morale and pride throughout the community, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roux Cajun Eatery in downtown Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Time Out Global

The 8 best restaurants on Nantucket

Here’s where to EAT when you’re on ACK this summer. New Englanders know summer means one thing: It’s time to ditch the city pavement for island life, specifically the cobbled streets and pristine beaches of Nantucket. Given its locale, it’s a no-brainer that ACK serves up some of the freshest local seafood on the East Coast. However, there’s more than just marine fare at Nantucket’s best restaurants. From locally grown produce to specialty cocktails, here’s what to seek out on the island this summer. And if you're stuck ashore on the Massachusetts mainland this season, be sure to get your fill of summertime favorites at the best seafood restaurants and oyster bars right in Boston⁠—or pretend you're on vacation by stretching out on one of our city's best patios.
NANTUCKET, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: May 31

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield and Eversource highlighted energy efficient upgrades for the school district. That is just one of the stories we’re following as Western Mass News goes town by town. Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick were joined by Eversource officials Tuesday at...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Franklin County BBBS receives $500,000 from philanthropist

GREENFIELD — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County. The group’s chief executive said the donation was completely unsolicited, but the money will have a huge impact. “This donation is transformational for our organization,” said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA

