Alabama State

Wiregrass baseball and softball players named to AHSAA North-South All-Star rosters

By Sylvie Sparks
wdhn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALABAMA (WDHN) — Seven Wiregrass athletes have been selected for the baseball and softball North-South All-Star teams. The teams are made up of 2023 rising seniors who were chosen by...

www.wdhn.com

southeastsun.com

ESCC coach, player garner conference and region honors

First year head softball coach at Enterprise State Community College Claire Goodson was named the ACCC Southern Division softball Coach Of The Year. Coach Goodson guided the Lady Boll Weevils to a 26-26 overall record and a 15-13 conference mark. This helped the Lady Boll Weevils advance to the ACCC softball state tournament for the first time since 2018. Sophomore pitcher Sydney Arnett was named All ACCC Southern Division battery, and Second Team All Region 22 battery. Arnett finished in the top 10 in the state in five statistical categories. First in complete games with 27, second in innings pitched with 200.2, third in strikeouts with 167, fifth in wins with 18, and seventh in ERA with a 2.55 earned run average.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan karate dojo sending athletes to WUKF Karate World Championships

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time ever, a Wiregrass karate dojo is sending athletes to their biggest tournament yet. Ten athletes from Wolfpack Karate and MMA in Dothan are competing for Team USA at a karate world championship. Next month team Wolfpack will travel to Fort Lauderdale,...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama State Games set to bring in crowds to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Events for the Alabama State Games are about to commence and the Wiregrass is prepared for what the event brings. 2022 will the 39th year that the Alabama Sports Festival Foundation, or ASF, has held the Alabama State Games. The games are a way for...
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

New Pike coach Hugh Fountain discusses return to Troy

Pike Liberal Arts announced the hiring of new athletic director and head football coach Hugh Fountain earlier this week and Fountain released his first comments about the move on Wednesday. After 34 years in the coaching profession, including 16 with Charles Henderson High School, the Troy University graduate has made...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama State Games to kick off soon in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — While we are a little over a week away from the Alabama State Games opening ceremony, some events are set to kick off this weekend. Golf starts Friday, June 3. Pickleball and biking begin on Saturday, June 4. Registration for select sports is still open...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Forever Wild Trail to close due to Alabama State Games

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local trail will be closed due to a huge sporting event in the circle city. Today, city employees will close the gate of the eastern portion of forever wild trails — located on Fortner Street. That portion of the trail is having to...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaw head football coach and athletic director Al Pellegrino died Monday in Florida, according to Muscogee County School District. Jeff Battles, MCSD Athletic Director, says Pellegrino died Monday, May 30. Pellegrino was announced as head football coach for the Shaw Raiders in December 2016.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
#Patrick Street#Wdhn#Enterprise
wdhn.com

Former ESCC president passes away at 50

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Former Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers has died. Rodgers retired from his position in early May. He had been battling colorectal cancer since 2021. Rodgers was president of ESCC for over four years. Enterprise State issued this statement in regards to his passing:
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama schools struggling to hire teachers, facing low retention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A report from 2010 to 2021 by the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services finds more than half of all first-time teachers in the state leave their jobs within three years of starting. “I feel like it’s become more common than it used to...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

WWII veteran back in the Wiregrass and reunited with his family

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan native and World War 2 veteran asked for remains to be brought back to the Dothan and now they have. Earl Tatum was born on April 3rd, 1924 in Dothan, Alabama, and instead of finishing up his high school education. Tatum lied about his age and joined the Marines, at just the age of 16.
DOTHAN, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

He was stationed in Florida when his child died, but Alabama put him in prison anyway

Robert Rice still doesn’t understand how he ended up inside Bibb Correctional Facility, a prison for men far from the panhandle beach town where he lived while serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In 2018, his 13-month-old daughter died from neglect in south Alabama during his deployment in...
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for June 2, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be another hot and humid one with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance for a shower or two during the afternoon. We’ll climb into the low 90s for highs much like the last several days. Overall, it’s looking like another great day to take your dog out for a walk; just make sure to take some water along for you and your pup to stay cool, because it will be hot and humid out there! Have a great Thursday!
DOTHAN, AL
thefabricator.com

Shinhwa to invest $78 million in Alabama facility

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp. is expanding its presence in Auburn, Ala., by adding a second auto parts manufacturing facility as part of a $78 million growth project that will create 42 jobs over the next three years. The company will build the new 400,000-sq.-ft. factory across from its existing location...
AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Friends reflect on legacy of John Glanton

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Longtime friends were saddened to hear the news Sunday morning that their dear friend John Glanton Jr. passed away after battling an illness.,. “I wish we had more conversations, I wish we had wrote so many things down, especially with a person like Mr. Glanton’s status who has experienced a lot of history.
DOTHAN, AL

