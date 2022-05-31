Wiregrass baseball and softball players named to AHSAA North-South All-Star rosters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be another hot and humid one with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance for a shower or two during the afternoon. We’ll climb into the low 90s for highs much like the last several days. Overall, it’s looking like another great day to take your dog out for a walk; just make sure to take some water along for you and your pup to stay cool, because it will be hot and humid out there! Have a great Thursday!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO