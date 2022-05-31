Wiregrass baseball and softball players named to AHSAA North-South All-Star rosters

First year head softball coach at Enterprise State Community College Claire Goodson was named the ACCC Southern Division softball Coach Of The Year. Coach Goodson guided the Lady Boll Weevils to a 26-26 overall record and a 15-13 conference mark. This helped the Lady Boll Weevils advance to the ACCC softball state tournament for the first time since 2018. Sophomore pitcher Sydney Arnett was named All ACCC Southern Division battery, and Second Team All Region 22 battery. Arnett finished in the top 10 in the state in five statistical categories. First in complete games with 27, second in innings pitched with 200.2, third in strikeouts with 167, fifth in wins with 18, and seventh in ERA with a 2.55 earned run average.
