Randy Sanderson was born Aug. 10, 1954, in Decatur, Ill. He proudly served in the United States Army for four years. In 1977 he married the love of his life, Peggy Woodel Sanderson, and they have been faithfully devoted to one another for 44 years. They have two sons, Troy Sanderson and Patrick Sanderson and wife Alexis, all of Robeline; a granddaughter, Donnie Jean Sanderson; two brothers, Steve Sanderson and wife Mary Jo of La Cross, Va., and Wally Sanderson and wife Krista of Iowa, La.; one sister, Brenda Griffith of Australia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO