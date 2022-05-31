ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

Fire at Grand Bear Resort destroys more than two dozen homes

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGcWL_0fwIb2vI00

UTICA, Ill. (WMBD) – The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed several cabins at Grand Bear Resort in Utica is underway.

On Memorial Day, at about 5:30 p.m., a large fire swept through a portion of the resort and left behind destruction in its path.

“It was a bad fire. It was a horrible, horrible day,” said Matthew Kosch, vice president at Grand Bear Resort.

Fire officials said what started as a call about a porch fire turned into a blaze destroying seven cabins, which held a total of 28 homes.

Tuesday, crews worked to put out additional hotspots.

“We’re not a stranger to big events but as far as large incidents go, this is one that you could say would be a once in a career fire,” said Drew Partain, assistant fire chief with Utica Fire Protection District.

During the blaze, 61 fire departments responded to the resort, which Partain said is a high-risk occupancy.

“Meaning we have a lot of people out here. So we know when we get dispatched for a fire that we need a lot of help because we have all these units with people in them that we need to make sure they got out,” Partain said.

Management at Grand Bear Resort said luckily no one was hurt and much of the resort is intact.

“Everybody’s OK, our hotel is OK, the water park’s OK,” Kosch said.

Now, the focus is on helping the families that lost their homes.

“They know rather it’s clothes, if we can provide that and help them right now, we’re here,” Kosch said.

Partain said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Families that live in surrounding cabins and villas are expected to be able to return to the resort sometime Tuesday night. The Red Cross has been set up at the North Utica Police Department building to help displaced families, some are being accommodated at the resort.

Partain added that strong winds on Monday allowed the fire to quickly spread from cabin to cabin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

Couple who lost home in Grand Bear fire to move on

A couple who lost their home in a massive fire at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica on Monday say they will try to move forward. No one was hurt in the wind driven fire that destroyed seven cabins and over twenty individual units, but Sheila and Mark Brombosz's home was reduced to ashes.
NORTH UTICA, IL
WQAD

'We have nothing' | Massive fire destroys 7 cabin buildings at Grand Bear Resort

UTICA, Ill. — More than two dozen units were destroyed in a massive fire Monday, May 30 at the Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock. The Utica Fire Protection District said the fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on the front porch of one of the cabins. Someone was staying in the cabin where the fire started at the time, according to fire officials. Upon arrival, firefighters found two cabins completely engulfed. Strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread to the other buildings.
NORTH UTICA, IL
starvedrock.media

Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Family Displaced In Grand Bear Fire

Imagine losing everything in a fire. That's what happened to a family of six in the Grand Bear Resort blaze. Lena Beale of La Salle has organized a Go Fund Me account on behalf of her sister Grace, her husband Jason and their four children. They're uninjured but lost everything in the Memorial Day fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Utica, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
North Utica, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
North Utica, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#More Than Two#Accident#Grand Bear Resort
UPMATTERS

Illinois woman dies in UTV crash in northern Wisconsin

MERCER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a UTV that was carrying six occupants and left one dead and another in critical condition. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 5:20 p.m., a call came in regarding a UTV crash in Mercer. The UTV reportedly went off the road and was upside down in the water.
Q985

Best Spots For River Float Trips In Illinois, According To Yelp

Summer weather is here and many are itching to get on the water. A few weeks ago Mother Nature teased us with a stretch of near-90 degree days but Memorial Day weekend was spectacular if you consider previous years' weather. Finally, it looks like we're in for a stretch of mid-to-upper 70s for the foreseeable future.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Wilmington Comes Together To Right A Wrong

Local businesses in Wilmington chip in to replace flags that line a bridge over the Kankakee River. The Moose Riders have a tradition of lining the bridge with 26 flags in honor of Memoria Day and other patriotic holidays over the year. This past Memorial Day, flags were snapped in half and dumped into the river. Wilmington alderman and Alpha Media sales rep, Tom Smith got a hold of several businesses and raised enough money to replace the flags. Owen Ault From Moose Riders was heartbroken over the weekend when he found out about the vandalism.
WILMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
wjol.com

American Flags Destroyed In Wilmington & Joliet

Two incidents on Memorial Day involving the destruction of American flags. In Wilmington, an annual tradition of flags lining the bridge over the Kankakee River saw the flag poles snapped in half and thrown into the river. More than 40 flags are placed there. Meanwhile, a private home in Joliet suffered a similar fate. A homeowner in the area of Campbell and Larkin lined their property with 12 flags of which someone broke or stole the flags.
JOLIET, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
WAND TV

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- Parts of Central Illinois woke up to flash flooding Wednesday morning. Heavy showers and thunderstorms coming out of Missouri moved across the area overnight and early this morning dropping more than 2" of rain in some hometowns. After the heavier rain this morning, scattered showers and storms are...
101wkqx.com

What is the superior donut shop in Illinois?

The brave researchers at Yelp have tabulated the 100 best donut shops in the country and us lucky souls have access to 4 of them here in Illinois. Dip and Sip Donuts, Old Fashioned Donuts, Country Donuts, and Gurnee Donuts have all been ranked in the Top 100. What’s your...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Law Says You Must Clean Up Grass After Mowing

If you are in charge of lawn maintenance, whether you rent or own, there is an important law you must remember. This isn't a suggestion or common courtesy. This is an absolute must if you're mowing alongside any public roadway. And, while it may seem tedious and "not that big of a deal" it must be done. Failing to do is dangerous and illegal.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

990
Followers
815
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy