Greece school employee accused of criminal sex act involving teen

State Police have charged a Town of Greece man, accusing him of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.Troopers say that 51-year-old Sean Glenney is an employee of the Greece School District and the Boy Scouts, and met his victim while he was involved with the Explorer Program at the North Greece Fire Department in 2015.Police say the investigation has not indicated that any inappropriate behavior happened while Glenney worked at the school district or on school grounds.The Greece School district put out a statement saying that Glenney is on leave pending the outcome of the case, and that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Glenney is described as a child care associate at Odyssey Academy.The North Greece Fire Department said that Glenney was a member of that department for 24 years until he was removed in 2016. Officials said he was removed for violation of internal policies and for violating policies established by the Boy Scouts. The fire department said that Glenney was one of the advisors to the Fire Explorer Program which was dissolved in early 2017.The Boy Scouts Seneca Waterways Council issued a statement saying that the actions alleged to have been committed by Glenney “are reprehensible and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands for. The Boy Scouts said that when it was advised of the allegations, it took steps to preclude Glenney from participating in scouting and will continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.