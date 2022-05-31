ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Teacher closed door that gunman used to enter Uvalde school, state authorities say

By Jeanine Santucci, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4pQk_0fwIaBtD00

UVALDE, Texas — The teacher who police said left a door propped open minutes before a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and murdered 19 children and two teachers had actually closed the door, though it did not lock, state authorities now say.

The new development adds to a list of revised accounts from authorities of the May 24 school shooting, including the amount of time before law enforcement officials entered the classrooms where the gunman was shooting and details about officers’ interactions with the gunman.

State authorities initially said the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the gunman entered.

“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock," Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
bosquecountytoday.com

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#The Gunman#Police#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
vigourtimes.com

Devastating Details of Slain Teacher’s Final Phone Call Revealed

– — Eva Mireles’ husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a school district police officer—and in the final minutes of his wife’s life, Ruiz was on the phone with her as he stood outside her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barred from entering. “She’s in the classroom and he’s outside. It’s terrifying,” Uvalde County judge Bill Mitchell said Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies who were on the scene of the mass shooting briefed him. “He’s outside hearing his wife: ‘I’m dying,'” Mitchell continued, though he clarified that he didn’t know exactly what Mireles told her husband, theNew York Times reports. He said the call did appear to take place after the shooter was already attacking.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Man stabbed, killed mother at Airbnb; occupant said he rattled doorknob to her room, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who checked into an Airbnb with his mother has been charged with killing her, according to San Antonio police. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Fabian Andres Aranda Rodriguez, 31, stabbed Maritza Rodriguez, 68, early Monday at the home in the 5800 block of Clipper Port, not far from Randolph Boulevard and South Weidner Road on the Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

Uvalde schools police chief completed active shooter training before shooting, records show

The Texas law enforcement official faulted for delaying the law enforcement response to a mass shooting in Uvalde recently completed active shooting training courses prior to the fatal incident, records show. As new information emerges, community members are continuing to question officials' response to the shooting that left 21 people dead — 19 of them children — and more than a dozen others injured.
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
CNN

'An honor': Trooper describes last moments with slain teacher

There are new details about the initial response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says a would-be “negotiator” frantically tried to get the gunman inside the Robb Elementary School on the phone, but he didn’t answer. And a friend of slain teacher Eva Mireles describes their final moments together. CNN’s Nick Valencia has more.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy