The Illinois State Board of Elections has announced the launch of a remote accessible vote-by-mail system for the upcoming primary. The system allows the blind, deafblind and some other voters with disabilities to vote-by-mail – privately and independently – just as all other Illinois voters can. It allows them to securely receive and mark their ballots electronically at home, instead of forcing them to rely on help from others or travel to vote at polling places.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO