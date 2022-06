WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 22 miles of construction work on the high-speed rail project is happening in Kern County right now. It's all part of the 119 miles currently underway in the Central Valley. "They can't stop now. It's got to get finished some way or another," Marlene Swan,...

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO