‘We’re going to find her’: Community holding out hope to find 23-year-old as James River search continues

By Autumn Childress
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the search continues for 23-year-old Lauren Winstead, her friends and family are holding out hope for the best.

Winstead and a group of 11 others went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River on Memorial Day, May 30. Ten people were rescued. However, Winstead and 28-year-old Sarah Erway never came up.

‘There aren’t many people like Sarah’: James River search continues for missing 28-year-old

8News spoke with Akita Pitel, who worked with Lauren at the Restore Wellness Center in Henrico. She said her work family is shaken up by the news.

“She has been full of life, so it wasn’t surprising that she was out there enjoying life on the James River,” Pitel said.

“We’re going to find her. Everybody is out there doing their best to search for her.”

23-year-old Lauren Winstead. (Credit: Henrico Police)

On Tuesday, crews from Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico resumed their search for the missing women — focusing on Bosher’s Dam downriver to Huguenot Bridge.

A family member told 8News that several relatives had traveled from North Carolina to be present, as well.

Social media posts have poured in, offering support and prayers for the families.

A post from Lauren’s dad wrote, “My family needs all the prayers we can get.” He continued, “God, I am begging for a miracle.”

Another person wrote, “Keep the prayers coming! Lauren is such a fighter and I am praying so hard for her to be sitting on the bank when they start the search back up.”

PHOTOS: What happened at the river in Richmond on Memorial Day?

Pitel said that while this is a tough time, family and friends are choosing to remain hopeful.

“Lauren, we’re out there rooting for you, we love you,” she said.

Police said the search will resume Wednesday morning around 7 to 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

ktbb.com

One dead, one missing after 12 kayakers go over Virginia dam

(NEW YORK) -- One woman has died and another is missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten kayakers were rescued shortly after the incident took place on the James River at around 3 p.m. local...
wfxrtv.com

New questions surround circumstances of James River dam incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While government policy listed on the City of Richmond’s website says anyone seeking to be on the James River when the river level exceeds 9-feet must retain a permit — a water depth federal officials have listed the James reached at the time of a Memorial Day dam incident — several sources tell WFXR’s sister station, WRIC, the city policy may no longer be in effect.
RICHMOND, VA
