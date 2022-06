FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, the historic building will likely face demolition within the next two to three months. This decision comes after opposition and community support for the 98-year-old building to stay. In a statement to 5NEWS, the sisters say it was a difficult decision to make but are continuing to move forward with demolition.

