Uvalde, TX

Texas pro soccer teams unite for Uvalde victims, families

By Billy Gates
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four professional soccer teams in Texas, including Austin FC, honored the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting with patches on their jerseys during Memorial Day weekend matches.

Austin FC, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer, along with the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League, all wore patches on the front of their shirts in Robb Elementary School’s official color maroon, and a black ribbon has the school’s zip code, 78801, on it.

LA Galaxy 4, Austin FC 1; Fagundez scores, but LA storms back to run away with win

All of their opponents also wore the patch during matches. LA Galaxy wore it when it beat Austin FC 4-1 May 29 in Carson, California.

All four teams will donate to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund, an Austin FC release said. For all of June, proceeds from the Austin FC Verde store’s roundup program will go toward the Robb Elementary School fund.

“Uvalde holds a special place in the heart of our Club and our ownership group,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “While soccer feels small in the wake of this tragedy, we hope that by coming together with some of our fellow Texas clubs in FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash, we can honor the victims and offer some much-needed support to the community.”

A webpage with more information, including a link where fans can donate , is live and will be updated with more donation plans as teams confirm them.

