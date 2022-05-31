ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque among finalists for potential space hub

By Annalisa Pardo
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque and its partners are trying to sell the federal government on a development in the heart of downtown that they hope will become a hub for the emerging space industry. They’re hoping to get a slice of a billion dollars that’s up for...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 1

KOAT 7

Game changing renovations to fighting wildfires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Upgrades are coming to an Albuquerque tarmac that could change the game when it comes to combating wildfires. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich visited the Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base at Kirtland Air Force Base. It was given $15.5 million for renovations to the apron.
State
New Mexico State
City
Government
KRQE News 13

June festival brings Celtic culture to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival is bringing back Celtic culture to Albuquerque. Gates open at 9 a.m. on June 4 and 5 at Balloon Fiesta Park. There will be activities for the whole family such as dancing, bagpipes, highland games, rugby, and a tethered balloon ride.
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

Wednesday’s Top Stories APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees Upgrades at Kirtland Air Force Base meant to speed up wildfire response What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a […]
Santa Fe Reporter

Challenger Accuses SF County Sheriff of Misusing Badge in Campaign

A Santa Fe city police officer challenging the incumbent Santa Fe County sheriff in the primary election has filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission. With early and absentee voting ongoing and final ballots to be cast just days away on Tuesday, June 7, the complaint from David Webb accuses Adan Mendoza of improperly displaying his badge and uniform in campaign materials. Webb’s complaint offers as evidence two flyers in which “Candidate Mendoza is appearing in his SFCSO uniform and badge of office in support of purely campaign-based photographs which is wholly unrelated to the official duties of the office of Santa Fe County as opposed to on-duty activity.” State law prohibits public officers form using “property belonging to a state agency or local government agency” for unauthorized purposes. The complaint also notes some of Mendoza’s ads omit “the candidates, committee or other person who authorized and paid for the advertisement.” Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday that the complaint filed May 31 was “a last-ditch effort from my opponent to try and discredit my reputation.” Voters who are registered with one of the state’s three designated major parties are eligible to cast ballots in the election, with same-day registration also available. Many local races, including for sheriff, feature contests now and no opponents in the November general election. Find local voting details here and read all of SFR’s election coverage here.
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
bernco.gov

Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, and AMAFCA Combine Efforts to Deter Illegal Dumping

Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA), and members of the Illegal Dumping Partnership (IDP), are joining together to address illegal dumping on private and public open spaces. This entails a multifaceted effort to include increased patrolling, enforcement, community outreach, and education.
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
News Break
Politics
rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: History of silver certificate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale, talked about the history of silver certificates. Silver certificate notes were typically issued in $1, $2, and $5 denominations. However larger denominations were authorized over...
KRQE News 13

Lowrider from New Mexico featured in Smithsonian museum exhibit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lowrider culture is on display in Washington D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is featuring a 1969 Ford LTD, knows as “Dave’s Dream.” The car is named after David Jaramillo from Chimayo, who started working on the car in the 1970’s. After Jaramillo died, his family and local […]
KRQE News 13

Civil, Spanish-American War-era cemetery needs cleanup help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s final resting place for nearly 500 veterans in Albuquerque, dating back to the 1880’s. Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, organizers are looking for help cleaning up one of central New Mexico’s historic cemeteries. With nearly 12,000 burial plots in southeast Albuquerque, the Fairview Cemetery will host a clean up […]
KRQE News 13

Museum exhibit shows glimpse into Albuquerque’s history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is showcasing an exhibit for anyone into Albuquerque history, giving memorable glimpses into the past through photographs of how the city was built. The ‘We Built This City’ exhibit is using some of the city’s oldest photos, dating back over 150 years. “It begins around 1870s which is some […]
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas recreation center to expand, construction to begin soon

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations will start soon at a popular community center in Los Lunas. The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is nearly doubling in size. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room and additional rooms for other activities. During construction, the park, basketball court, and splash pad will remain […]
bernco.gov

Evening in Paradise on Saturday, June 4

Bernalillo County – After a two-year absence, County Commission Vice Chair Walt Benson invites the public to the annual Evening in Paradise Celebration, back and in-person on Saturday, June 4, beginning at 3 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park, 5801 Paradise Blvd. NW, Albuquerque NM 87114. “It’s been two years...
