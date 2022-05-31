Albuquerque among finalists for potential space hub

A Santa Fe city police officer challenging the incumbent Santa Fe County sheriff in the primary election has filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission. With early and absentee voting ongoing and final ballots to be cast just days away on Tuesday, June 7, the complaint from David Webb accuses Adan Mendoza of improperly displaying his badge and uniform in campaign materials. Webb’s complaint offers as evidence two flyers in which “Candidate Mendoza is appearing in his SFCSO uniform and badge of office in support of purely campaign-based photographs which is wholly unrelated to the official duties of the office of Santa Fe County as opposed to on-duty activity.” State law prohibits public officers form using “property belonging to a state agency or local government agency” for unauthorized purposes. The complaint also notes some of Mendoza’s ads omit “the candidates, committee or other person who authorized and paid for the advertisement.” Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday that the complaint filed May 31 was “a last-ditch effort from my opponent to try and discredit my reputation.” Voters who are registered with one of the state’s three designated major parties are eligible to cast ballots in the election, with same-day registration also available. Many local races, including for sheriff, feature contests now and no opponents in the November general election. Find local voting details here and read all of SFR’s election coverage here.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO