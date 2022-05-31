Judge sentences man in southwest Fresno killing. The murder weapon was found on a Bible

A Fresno man recently convicted of a 2018 murder is looking at spending at least several decades in prison, after being sentenced by a judge Tuesday.

Chad Leroi Chandler was sentenced to a total of 40 years to life in prison for the killing of 34-year-old Eric Kahl in 2018.

In April, a jury found Chandler, 39, guilty of second-degree murder, plus enhancements.

He was sentenced to 15 years to life on the second degree murder charge plus 25 years to life for the use of a gun in a felony.

Police said Chandler shot Kahl multiple times in the upper torso at a home in the 200 block of W. North Avenue in southwest Fresno.

When officers arrived they found the murder weapon sitting on a Bible, several explosive devices and items scattered throughout the home.

Chandler was initially questioned by detectives but was later released because of a lack of evidence.

Eight months later detectives had what they need to file charges against him and he was arrested in Las Vegas in December 2018.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Liz Owen said there was no clear motive for the murder.