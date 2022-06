CANFIELD< Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rita Mae Lyons, 83, died peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Rita was born June 17, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Cleatus and Rita Wiot. Her husband, John “Jack” Lyons, to whom she was married for 56 years, preceded her in death in 2016.

