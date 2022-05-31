ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of a baby girl, who was born with a rare genetic illness which is causing to tear her own hair out, says she is shaving her daughter’s head to raise money for another toddler’s cancer treatment

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 2 days ago
Mother of a baby girl, who was born with a rare genetic condition which is causing her to tear her own hair out, says she is shaving her daughter’s head to raise money for another child’s cancer treatment. The girl’s mother noticed that she was pulling strands of hair from her...

Comments / 103

Rachel Cat
2d ago

I’m really getting tired of poorly worded headlines and articles. Doesn’t anybody proofread anymore? Take some pride in your work and get it right.

Ilovebeinganurse
2d ago

I am so sorry you are going yhough this I cannot imagine your pain seeing your child with this disease...but to give back to a child with cancer is awesome.....Ppl don't know what they will have to do until it happens.

guest
2d ago

See why you should do genetic testing BEFORE procreating?! Sounds like a lot of unnecessary suffering.

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

