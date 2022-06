Alabama coach Nick Saban has been one of the loudest voices in the push for name, image and likeness reform even though the ability for student-athletes to profit off of their visibility has only been in existence for 11 months. He has been an advocate for streamlining a process that is heavily governed by individual state laws, that he got into a war of words with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher earlier this month saying that Texas A&M "bought" its 2022 recruiting class -- the best class in 247Sports history.

DESTIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO