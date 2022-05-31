ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Picking up the rain chances this weekend

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a dry stretch of days, we'll become a bit more active beginning this weekend....

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms Possible From the Midwest to Plains Into the Weekend

Severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the Plains and Midwest into the weekend. Strong wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Scattered severe storms could hit parts of the Midwest and Plains through the weekend on the heels of Thursday's destructive damaging wind event in parts of those regions.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Monday storms to taper off

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hampton Roads until 9pm Monday. Scattered downpours are still possible through sunset. Use caution this afternoon/evening and stay weather aware! There have been reports of trees and powerlines down in parts of the region, use some caution on the roads this evening as crews may be out […]
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy