Environment

Heavy showers for last day of May, cooler with sunshine for start of June

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a mostly sunny start to the day...

www.9news.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
WWL-AMFM

Hot, humid, and some rain

Temperatures will climb to the 90s along with the chance of rain. “Nothing too crazy in the forecast as it stays hot, humid with a little rain around. Afternoon highs through the weekend will climb to near 90 degrees, but with humidity…
WWL-AMFM

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity. “Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain
WAVY News 10

Blog: Monday storms to taper off

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hampton Roads until 9pm Monday. Scattered downpours are still possible through sunset. Use caution this afternoon/evening and stay weather aware! There have been reports of trees and powerlines down in parts of the region, use some caution on the roads this evening as crews may be out […]
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
