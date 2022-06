COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth will be offering all new and current full-time employees, as well as some part-time employees, more than $5,000 for low to no-cost degree programs in critical need clinical programs. “As a leading employer in the state of Ohio, we want OhioHealth to be the place people want to work,” […]

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO