Montville, NJ

Softball: No. 9 Montville tops West Morris to win 10 of last 11

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Gabby Doncoes went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double to pace Montville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-2 win over...

No. 13 Hillsborough over Phillipsburg - Softball recap

Sarah Davenport struck out 13 as Hillsborough, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Phillipsburg, 2-1, at Diamond Nation in Flemington. Davenport, a junior, allowed an unearned run on six hits and three walks for Hillsborough (17-6). Diya Patel and Claire Marcinek each had a RBI, while Clay’le VanNess and Danella Silagy both scored a run in the win.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Montville, NJ
Montville, NJ
Softball
High School Sports
Sports
