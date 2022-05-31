ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Deputies arrest two more teens in connection with residential break-ins

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has closed a case of three teens in a string of home break-ins.

The arrests of two 14-year-old boys came after police connected the teens through text messages and videos to the 16-year-old who was already arrested.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said this case should act as a reminder for everyone.

“This case serves as a reminder to everyone to keep your doors and windows locked, even when you are home, and to always lock your car doors and remove keys and fobs,” Sheriff Rambosk said.

To get more context on this case, read Fox 4’s previous reporting .

#Police#Fox 4
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

