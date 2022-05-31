ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Landfill search begins for remains of Zion Foster, Metro Detroit teen

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenox Township, Mich. — An extraordinary search began Tuesday as authorities at a landfill try to find the remains of a missing Metro Detroit teen. The first...

www.detroitnews.com

CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Work begins in landfill search for missing Michigan teen

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI – The search for the body of missing Michigan teenager Zion Foster began Tuesday at a Detroit-area landfill, The Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe she is dead, and her body was put in a dumpster that was emptied at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
CBS Detroit

Man, 74, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police Search For Suspect

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a 74-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Police say at about 11:37 p.m. on May 18, an unknown suspect was driving westbound on West McNichols in a stolen Chevy Camaro. The driver ignored the traffic light and hit the 74-year-old man, who was driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound on Telegraph Road. Video of the incident below: The suspect ran from the scene, police say. The victim was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries a few days later. Police believe clothing left inside the Camaro belongs...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Woman dead, child injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead, and a child was injured after a shooting in the city of Flint. Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday, June 1 for a shooting. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Tanya L. Boyland, of Flint, was shot and killed inside a residence, according to the preliminary investigation.
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Police arrest Ypsilanti man in hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

Police have a 23-year-old man in custody following a hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed Gadir Saleh, 12, and injured her older sister on Memorial Day. The unidentified Ypsilanti resident allegedly drove onto the crowded island beach. The Detroit News reports:. The driver of a Mercury four-door car left the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Monroe man, 43, killed in motorcycle collision with semi

A Monroe man, 43, was killed Wednesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tractor-trailer in Ash Township. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Hamza Mohamed was in the left lane of Telegraph north of Interstate 275 just before 10 p.m. when a semi exiting the freeway pulled into the southbound lanes of Telegraph, into the path of Mohamed's 2012 Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle. Mohamed braked to avoid the semi but hit the left reaof the trailer, police said.
MONROE, MI
CBS Detroit

Several Shots Strike Mosque In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Many are concerned following several shots being fired into a Detroit mosque on May 29. The incident happened at a mosque on Plymouth Road in Detroit, and according to Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers, it was unintentional, WDIV reports. Police say surveillance video shows bullets hitting the building as cars sped by. “When shots were fired down the street, the mosque was hit unintentionally. So, we’re just thankful that no one was harmed at the mosque or anywhere in the vicinity,” said Commander Chambers. Chambers says that three individuals were struck at an after hours place nearby the mosque. The three individuals were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and have been released, according to WDIV. Police are still searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information on the subject to come forward. CAIR-MI, the Michigan Chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen shot in head in car, man clinging to life after beating, how to get the most from your air conditioner

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A teen girl was leaving a water park in Ypsilanti Township on Monday when someone shot her in the head. The 16-year-old girl, who is from Southfield, was with her boyfriend, who is from Detroit. The couple was on their way home around 5:30 p.m. after spending their Memorial Day at Rolling Hills Water Park when someone shot at them.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint Police investigating homicide leaving woman dead and child injured

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman is dead and a child injured after shots were fired inside of a Flint home just after midnight Wednesday. Flint Major Case Unit detectives say that they are investigating a homicide after Flint Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

12-hour standoff at Ypsilanti Twp. complex ends with man's death

An Ypsilanti Township man, 37, is dead after a more than 12-hour standoff with police at an apartment complex off Grove Road in the township, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said. The complex on Laurel Bay Drive was evacuated Wednesday night, authorities said in a Facebook post, after the man...
YPSILANTI, MI

