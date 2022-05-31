ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Measure D roundup: everything you need to know to vote “YES”

By Yes on D Endorsement
 2 days ago
(YES Greenway)

County experts, leaders, journalists, and community members have all weighed in on Measure D. Get caught up on the facts from respected community members on why you should vote YES on Measure D.

The Measure D campaign has divided the community in a way we never thought it would. While we did our best to run a positive and fact-based campaign, our opponents chose to run a campaign based on fear, negativity and misinformation causing the subsequent discourse to devolve into conspiracy theories, false accusations, and personal attacks.

By now, most residents realize that the dream for a train is at present just that, a dream. Whether a majority of the County chooses to accept or reject our campaign to prioritize a continuous and multi-use trail on the unused rail corridor, the lack of funds or RTC support to build a passenger rail system anytime soon has made itself abundantly clear.

Climate change is here, and it is erratic in its destruction. The rate at which Earth’s environment will be affected by global warming is unknown, but change to our coasts will likely come sooner than we think. The idea that voting no on Measure D – with the hope that the 100+ year old tracks could be used for passenger rail in 25 years – is somehow a win in the fight against climate change is a delusion.

To quote the Democratic Club of North Santa Cruz County, “Climate change demands we take real action NOW.” That is exactly what a YES vote on Measure D does. A YES vote on Measure D sends a clear message to the county and the RTC that the community wants to use the rail corridor for zero-emission active transportation NOW; not bet on a hope and a prayer that someday, somehow, everything will fall into place and someone will give our county the $1B+ needed to make rail possible.

No matter the outcome of this ballot initiative, we hope that folks on both sides will be able to come together with their fellow community members to advocate for an improved bus system that meets everyone’s needs, a safe active transportation network across our county, and other meaningful and realistic transportation solutions that work to make our community better.

Thank you for considering a YES vote on Measure D.

(YES Greenway)

Paid advertisement by YES Greenway, FPPC ID # 1439610

Comments / 2

A cheat sheet for your Measure D migraine: We asked both sides to cut the rhetoric and explain the issues

Leaders of both Yes Greenway and No Way Greenway provided detailed answers to a range of questions. We asked for their best succinct closing arguments on time to build, cost, equity and environmental impact, among other core issues in the rail-trail debate. With voting set to close in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday, here is a side-by-side look at those arguments.
The Measure D middle man: RTC lead Guy Preston must drive down two sets of tracks, neither without its perils

The Regional Transportation Commission is the entity tasked with letting us move about Santa Cruz County in smarter and more efficient ways. The man leading the exploratory charge as the nonpartisan director of RTC staff has had the most difficult task of his professional life with both sides of the Measure D issue digging in deep with win-at-all-costs attitudes. But Guy Preston vows to block out the noise and keep plowing ahead with clear eyes, arming the RTC voting board with the best information he can provide. First he wants to arm voters.
Monterey survived redistricting; Santa Cruz can, too

Tyller Williamson, a city councilmember in Monterey, sees redistricting as good for minority communities because it allows them more representation. He also "cautiously supports" an at-large mayor. Monterey transitioned to district elections in November and is still working out the kinks. He's watching Santa Cruz optimistically and says our two cities can learn from each other.
City of Santa Cruz Vehicles Torched in Opposition to Homeless Sweeps

City officials have estimated the damage to be approximately $300,000. The vehicles were destroyed in advance of the impending closure of the San Lorenzo Park Benchlands homeless encampment, which the City of Santa Cruz has announced will begin in July.
San Jose reacts to mayor's election meddling

A complaint filed against San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and a political action committee he formed to influence the 2022 elections has prompted a wave of reaction from local candidates and community leaders.
Santa Clara Valley Water District starts taking reports of water wasting

SAN JOSE – As the drought situation becomes dire, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is starting to punish people who waste water. Starting Wednesday, water wasters could be fined for ignoring repeated warnings to cut back.
Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC's 'high' COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the "high" community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

