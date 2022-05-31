Eyewitness recalls Uvalde shooting, says sleepless nights have become the norm

I understand the notion of good intentions, but that doesn’t negate whether or not an idea is grotesque. Much as I understand and relate to the anger and anguish over last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, for a number of reasons, I don’t believe we have to look at the mutilated bodies of children to understand that America has a gun crisis that only meaningful gun safety legislation can correct. Yet, that has been the suggestion of some journalists and government officials in recent days in light of the most recent rounds of mass shootings. The theory behind this idea is rooted in the belief that if people and lawmakers could only see what a gun like an AR-15 does to the human body, there could finally be a real shift in how the country tackles gun rights.

UVALDE, TX ・ 53 MINUTES AGO