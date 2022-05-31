Eyewitness recalls Uvalde shooting, says sleepless nights have become the norm
By Deon J. Hampton
NBC News
2 days ago
UVALDE, Texas — Her nights are now long and filled with anguish, the sounds of gunshots and the thought of innocent children screaming echoing inside the single-story home where she’s lived for decades. Not even nighttime medicine can help the Uvalde resident sleep. “I don’t know what...
UVALDE, Texas — Desperate 911 calls from inside the school where 21 people were killed last week went to city police and weren't shared with the campus law enforcement chief, who opted against an immediate confrontation, a local legislator said Thursday. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez cited the Commission on...
As the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School unfolded in Uvalde, Texas, last week, a would-be negotiator was frantically trying to reach the gunman via cellphone from a funeral home across the street, the city's mayor has said. Speaking in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday, Uvalde...
As the investigation into the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers continues, authorities are walking back earlier statements that the gunman entered the building through a door that was left propped open by a teacher. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. June 1, 2022.
The Justice Department review of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, shooting is likely to focus on the school police chief’s order to delay sending officers into the classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were massacred — as well as whether the officers knew about 911 calls from students inside, experts say.
SAN ANTONIO — The grandmother of Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos, who killed 21 people in last week’s elementary school shooting that tore apart a small Texas community, is slowly recovering from a gunshot wound to the face, a San Antonio hospital said Wednesday. Celia "Sally" Gonzales, 66, was...
UVALDE, Texas — In the cemetery where some of the 21 victims of the recent elementary school shooting are being buried, Arnoldo Treviño Diaz declined to hold guns at fault, but he said he'd support stricter age restrictions on gun purchases. Diaz, a Marine veteran who worked as...
I understand the notion of good intentions, but that doesn’t negate whether or not an idea is grotesque. Much as I understand and relate to the anger and anguish over last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, for a number of reasons, I don’t believe we have to look at the mutilated bodies of children to understand that America has a gun crisis that only meaningful gun safety legislation can correct. Yet, that has been the suggestion of some journalists and government officials in recent days in light of the most recent rounds of mass shootings. The theory behind this idea is rooted in the belief that if people and lawmakers could only see what a gun like an AR-15 does to the human body, there could finally be a real shift in how the country tackles gun rights.
NBC News’ Harry Smith is joined by craftsman Trey Ganem with SoulShine Industries who is designing custom caskets, tailoring each to the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. June 2, 2022.
It took a tie-breaking “spell-off," but Texas eighth-grader Harini Logan was crowned the new spelling bee champ Thursday night. She spelled “moorhen” (a bird) correctly and 21 other words in the prestigious Scripps National Bee's first-ever lighting-round. “This is just such a dream,” she said. “Wow! I’m...
