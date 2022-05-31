ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Victim in Brooklyn subway shooting sues gun maker Glock

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fATZe_0fwIW8p500
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman wounded in last month’s mass shooting on a New York City subway filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the maker of the handgun allegedly used in the attack and its parent company, accusing the firearm manufacturer of “reckless disregard for human life.”

Authorities say a 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun was used in the attack.

In her lawsuit, filed in federal court in Brooklyn, Ilene Steur said Glock has “endangered the public health and safety” with the marketing, distribution and sales of its guns.

An email seeking comment was sent to Glock.

Steur was one of 10 people shot and wounded on April 12 when a gunman fired dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. The man charged in the attack, Frank James, has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other counts.

In the lawsuit, Glock is accused of “marketing that emphasizes firearm characteristics such as their high capacity and ease of concealment, that appeal to prospective purchasers with criminal intent.”

The lawsuit was filed as the nation reels from last week’s massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In February, the families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting reached a $73 million settlement in a lawsuit against Remington, the maker of the rifle used in that attack.

The families said the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings by forcing gun companies to be more responsible with their products and how they market them.

Gun rights groups said the settlement would likely have little effect on rifle sales and gun makers, who continue to be shielded from liability in most cases under federal law. But some experts said it may prompt insurance companies to pressure gun makers into making some changes.

Comments / 9

Evangelos Katsioulis
1d ago

Now it’s all about the money. Since New Yorkers aren’t allow to carry, they should sue NYC & NYPD for failure to protect their lives. 🙄

Reply(1)
3
QueenBee718
2d ago

and here we go... let's sue knife companies and car dealers... guess the gun shot itself... another useless law suit

Reply(5)
3
Related
94.3 Jack FM

New York subway shooting survivor sues gun manufacturer Glock

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New York woman who was injured during the April 12 mass shooting aboard a New York City subway car has sued Glock Inc, arguing the gun manufacturer should have known its weapons could be purchased by people with criminal intent. Brooklyn resident Ilene Steur,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect slashes Asian man with knife aboard Brooklyn train: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed an Asian man aboard the F train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspect and the 39-year-old victim got into a fight before the suspect pulled a knife and slashed the man in the chest, back, and neck as the train was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man snatches shoes off of women’s feet in Brooklyn, Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since January, at least three women have had to make their way home with only one shoe. According to police, one suspect is targeting women in both Brooklyn and Queens, stealing single shoes directly off of their feet. The first reported incident happened about 9 a.m. Jan. 24 in front of […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Violent Crime#Ap
CBS New York

Brooklyn fire being investigated as a hate crime

NEW YORK -- A fire that ravaged a Brooklyn apartment building and hair salon is now being investigated as a hate crime after two swastikas were found spray-painted inside the building.Salon Rhed on Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene is now a charred mess."This hair salon was crowded every day with customers," said the building owner, who did not want to be identified.Authorities say the fire was intentionally set just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday."Somebody entered the first door, and then they pried open the second door," the building owner told CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas. "They continued down the hallway ... They put an...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Settlement ends police stings in NYC bus terminal bathrooms

NEW YORK (AP) — The police agency that patrols New York City’s main bus terminal has agreed to stop sending plainclothes officers into its public bathrooms to try and catch people propositioning strangers for sex. Activists have criticized those sting operations as a discriminatory relic of an era of crackdowns predominantly aimed at gay men. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman bit, scratched Asian man, 65, in bias attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a woman who allegedly attacked a 65-year-old Asian man on a subway train in Brooklyn Sunday, authorities said. The unidentified woman hurled anti-Asian comments at the victim before proceeding to bite him on the back and scratch his arms, police said. The incident occurred on the southbound A […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fordham.edu

Should New Yorkers Be Allowed to Carry Concealed Guns?

Amid a pattern of mass shootings across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court is debating the constitutionality of a longtime gun law in New York—and one Fordham professor is trying to help them make their final decision. Last summer, Saul Cornell, Ph.D., the Paul and Diane Guenther Chair in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

926K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy