Family Relationships

'We had a baby!' Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack welcomes a second daughter with wife Erin Slaver

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Chris Carmack of Grey's Anatomy fame and his wife Erin Slaver have welcomed a second daughter.

The two, 41 and 34, recently took to Instagram to announce the happy news in a joint post with photos of their baby girl.

'We had a baby!' it began, continuing, 'Cielle Estee Carmack, (means the sky and the stars) and that’s exactly what she is to us!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGmfV_0fwIVryy00
Expanding their family: Chris Carmack of Grey's Anatomy fame and his wife Erin Slaver have welcomed a second daughter

The couple noted that their little one arrived early as they added, 'Born 2 weeks early on May 10th, she was the best surprise we could’ve imagined!'

Cielle joins big sister Kai, who will turn six in August. The happy parents shared that they were expecting a second child back in March.

At the time they wrote in an Instagram post, 'How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course!'

They excitedly noted, 'We are about nine weeks away! Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUfp7_0fwIVryy00
TV star: Chris is known for his role as Dr. Atticus Lincoln on the long-running Shonda Rhimes series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIhcx_0fwIVryy00
Awaiting their bundle of joy: The happy couple shared a poolside photo during Erin's pregnancy

Chris and Erin have been married since 2018 and also share a music career together, performing as Life on Eris.

The spouses first met on the set of Nashville when Chris portrayed country crooner Will Lexington and Erin served back-up singing duties for Hayden Panettiere's character Juliette Barnes.

Since tying the knot several years ago in October 2018 they've documented their lives together on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060PNS_0fwIVryy00
Big sister: Cielle joins big sister Kai, who will turn six in August; seen in 2021

The duo appear to be head over heels in their lives as parents.

Back in August Carmack took to Instagram to share a precious outtake as they celebrated Kai's fifth birthday.

'When your daughter turns 5… it’s a black tie event,' he wrote under a photo of the trio enjoying a backyard picnic.

The actor was dressed in a tuxedo, his wife wore a white dress, and Kai donned a pink frock with a tulle skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIOyZ_0fwIVryy00
Heartthrob: Seen in character as Dr. Atticus Lincoln on Grey's Anatomy 

