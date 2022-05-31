ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale City Library kicks off Summer Reading Program with Family Fun Day this Saturday

By The AV Times Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a Family Fun Day program at Poncitlán Square on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to kick off this year’s Summer...

