Clearwater, MN

UPDATE: Power Restored To More than 1,000 Customers

By Jake Judd
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: 9:40 p.m. – Power has been restored to all customers as of 7:15 p.m. An Xcel Energy spokesperson says the outage was caused...

fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Showers Possible In Twin Cities, Southern Minn. Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday will continue a cool, quiet weather pattern, though southern Minnesota and even the Twin Cities may see some rain. Northern Minnesota woke up to temperatures in the 30s, but most parts of the state will warm to the high 60s or low 70s. The Twin Cities should top out right at 70. Southern Minnesota was seeing some showers early, and rain chances will increase throughout the day. The Twin Cities could get clipped in the evening and overnight hours. Morning! 👋🏽 The weather's on repeat for the next few days, but I'll still join @susanelizabethL from 6-8a @WCCO to pinpoint the areas and times that have the best chances for showers. I'm also talking signs of a warm-up in the long-range. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cEBXnaU6tA — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 5, 2022 The rain should move out of the state by Monday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s across the state. There may be a few more showers throughout the week, but no severe weather is expected. Warmer air should arrive next weekend, leading to a noticeable jump in temperatures on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Solar power is on a roll in Minnesota

Solar power still accounts for less than four percent of electricity generated in Minnesota, but it’s growing fast as a way to reduce carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels. Utility companies in the state are on track to get 10 percent of their electricity from this renewable source by 2030.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Stearns County alters their NO WAKE restrictions

(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says water levels throughout Stearns County have continued to drop. However, there are still some area lakes that are experiencing high water conditions. Therefore, the current Emergency NO WAKE on the entire water surface for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect. Stearns County Ord. 534 for Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, and Caroline Lake is also still in effect. This Ord. creates a NO WAKE zone within 300 feet of shore on Grass, Clearwater, Augusta and Caroline. Several other lakes have been moved to the Requested No Wake restriction. Those lakes are Koronis, Rice, Browns, Two Rivers, and Lake Maria and Louisa in southeast Stearns County. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka asks for the public's assistance in following these restrictions and requests. Please “Own Your Wake” and be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by high water levels. Water levels are inspected each Thursday.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
Stearns County Highway Department Conducting Sealcoating

(KNSI) – Stearns County Highway Department crews are completing work to help prolong the life of area roads. Sealcoating will be done when weather allows until June 10th, causing the occasional lane closure. Asphalt uses oil-based tar to bind loose rock, gravel, and stone together. That agent degrades over...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Average Minnesota gas prices reach record high of $4.50

Across the country and here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, drivers continue to feel the pinch at the pump. As of Friday, June 3, the average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas in Minnesota jumped 11 cents overnight to $4.50, the highest recorded average price, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

I-90 under construction in southwest Minnesota

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
BEAVER CREEK, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 23 ‘North Gap’ Project Update from Paynesville to Richmond

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an update on a major construction project on Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond. The project is called the ‘North Gap’ and beginning Monday, June 6 a detour of County Road 43 begins. The road will be closed from just north of Fellows Road to Highway 22 as workers replace a culvert.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Large fire burning at Fort Snelling in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A large fire burned at a building at Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon. The fire is at one of the old officers' buildings that is being converted to veteran and low-income housing at the abandoned Upper Post at Fort Snelling. Workers will work to rebuild the structure, Minneapolis Fire Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen said at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
KARE 11

Child hurt by hit-and-run driver in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are looking for the driver of a 4-door sedan after the vehicle struck a 7-year-old boy and drove away on Friday evening. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South around 6:45 p.m. for a report of hit-and-run.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Brainerd man hurt in Polk County motorcycle crash

(Fosston, MN) -- A Brainerd man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle in Polk County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Michael Halverson was headed southbound on County Road 4 around 6:43 p.m. when he entered a ditch, then rolled the motorcycle. Halverson was taken to Bagley Hospital...
POLK COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Inspections continue on Willmar bridge hit by farm machinery

(Willmar MN-) The south shoulder on the Willmar Avenue Bridge over the Highway 71/23 Bypass is closed after the bridge was hit by a piece of farm machinery Tuesday afternoon. Jason Miller, Minnesota Department of Transportation Bridge Supervisor and Inspector, checked out the bridge and the roadway after the bridge was hit by a John Deere Field Cultivator being pulled by an implement dealer. Miller says they made it about halfway under the bridge before it hit the south-facing facia beam and bent the girder and a flange. The collision caused the southbound lane of the bypass to be closed for several hours while they cleaned up the wreckage.
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Owners Plan to Demolish Cowboy Jacks, Redevelop Site

(KNSI) – The owners of Cowboy Jacks in downtown St. Cloud plan to demolish the damaged building and ask for Tax Increment Financing to redevelop the site. The bar and grill sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage after the adjacent Press Bar & Parlor caught fire on February 17th, 2020. The owner of the Press Bar has been charged with arson in federal court. Cowboy Jacks has been vacant ever since.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

New all-time record set for Rainy Lake water level

Early Friday morning, the Rainy Lake water level rose higher than the 1950 record of 1112.95 feet, measured at Bear Pass and Fort Frances. After going down briefly, Rainy Lake officially surpassed the record level Friday afternoon. The water is expected to continue rising through at least mid-June. If there is normal to above-normal precipitation in June, the water could rise even longer.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
KIMT

Rochester man is final defendant sentenced for large meth operation in southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is the ninth person sentenced for a drug ring that sold meth in southern Minnesota. Nicholas John Hanson, 38, has been ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Hanson is the final defendant to be sentenced for being part of a drug ring run by John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
ROCHESTER, MN

