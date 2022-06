LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, man was arrested Wednesday on felony charges after police said he burglarized a local pharmacy. The Columbus Police Department said Brent Mullis, 48, was taken into custody a day after a burglary at Centerstone Pharmacy at 720 N. Marr Road. Officers responded to the pharmacy May 31 on a report that medication and an unknown amount of money had been stolen.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO