A Fringe geek's tips for navigating San Diego's wildest theater celebration
By Beth Accomando
KPBS
2 days ago
I have been fortunate enough to have attended every single San Diego International Fringe Festival, and I was also lucky enough to have followed my friends in "Re-Animator: The Musical" to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the inspiration for all of the Fringe festivals that now thrive around the globe....
"Primordial Refuge," Aaron Glasson's multi-part exhibition at ICA San Diego's North campus, is his first solo museum show. The works look toward a future transformed by climate change. In one gallery space, Glasson has built an intersectional, crowd-sourced ecological reading room, complete with library furniture built from scraps and reclaimed pieces of wood.
An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County. The largest beach soccer championship on the West Coast returns to Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Plus, the ultimate pup-friendly summer festival is happening on Saturday for a day...
The Filipino Cultural Celebration is slated for June 4 outside the Civic Center in downtown Oceanside with music, performances and food from the Philippines. The 21st annual event features folk dancing and music, a fashion show of colorful costumes of the islands, ethnic cuisine and performances by local Filipino-American community members.
The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
SAN DIEGO — The rules for outdoor dining are about to change in San Diego. Restaurant owners who want to continue operating their makeshift patio spaces must apply for a new Spaces as Places permit by July 13th. In October, the city council agreed to make the temporary outdoor...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – The Studio Diner in Kearny Mesa has reopened for Dinner and they have a brand new Dinner Menu to celebrate!. T Bone Diner, with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, a Capri vegetable blend and dinner roll & butter. Georgia Peach Blacked Mahi-Mahi, an 8 oz....
The San Diego Natural History Museum has a new permanent exhibition on display showcasing research done across the Baja California Peninsula to help conserve rare plants and animals, including California's red-legged frogs and even some creatures believed to have been extinct. The exhibition is called 'Expedition Baja' and features work...
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has long made clear he thinks the city needs better and safer transportation options beyond cars. Recent efforts to increase bike lanes, however, have run into community pushback. The mayor said he remains committed to redesigning city streets while including the community in its plans...
What & Where?
City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building.
Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo
What's it about?
For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.
source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest
Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business.
San Diego is famous for its charming beaches and pleasant weather throughout the year. Moreover, the city rarely experiences rain and the average temperature which is usually over 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The city is home to flat public beaches, which are easily accessible to commute. There are some beaches in the town. In comparison, others are in several cities and towns both north and south of the downtown region. In addition, many of the beaches are interlinked by the 28-mile-long beachfront boardwalk. Furthermore, one can explore shops and dining places and even stay in the area’s best hotels or resorts.
SAN DIEGO — The bike counter that the City of San Diego installed along 30th street in North Park is miscounting the number of bicycle riders that ride through the busy stretch of Uptown. CBS 8 was on hand to watch the newly-installed bike counter tick up when a...
The Global Flavors and Quality Ingredients at This Carlsbad Hotspot Are Something to Taco ‘Bout. San Diego is synonymous with tacos, and we’re always on the hunt for spots to pick up the city’s specialty. Carlsbad Village’s PureTaco is our latest hot spot, where the mouth-watering taco menu is packed with fan favorites, like Baja fish, Pastor and shredded chicken. But unlike other taco bars, PureTaco has us drooling over the unexpected global flavors in their specialty tacos, such as the Green Curry Shrimp and Pho Beef. The breezy wrap-around, dog-friendly patio, bright decor and central bar stocked with refreshing margarita makings add to the vibe and create the perfect après-beach hang. Regardless of what you’re craving, these five tacos are out of this world. Best Tacos in Carlsbad.
