ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs sign RHP Adrian Sampson to minor league deal

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ey514_0fwIU5FK00
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Adrian Sampson, reports Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. He’s reported to the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Iowa.

It’s a quick return to the organization for Sampson, whom the Cubs just lost on waivers a couple weeks ago. The Mariners had grabbed the 30-year-old after Chicago designated him for assignment, but Seattle took him off their 40-man roster before he even appeared in a game. Sampson passed through the wire unclaimed following his second designation but refused an outright assignment in favor of minor league free agency last week.

Sampson heads back to Iowa, where he’s started five games this year. Through 19 2/3 innings, he posted a 3.66 ERA. Sampson only punched out 14.6% of opponents in that time, but he induced ground-balls at a solid 48.5% clip and continued his career-long track record of pounding the strike zone. Chicago selected him to the majors for one relief outing before unsuccessfully trying to run him through waivers.

That May 8 outing against the Dodgers — in which Sampson allowed two unearned runs in one inning — marked his second straight season with some big league work. The 30-year-old started five of his 10 outings for the Cubs last season, posting a 2.80 ERA through 35 1/3 frames. That was in spite of his low-strikeout ways and eight home runs allowed, and Chicago outrighted him off their 40-man roster following the season before bringing him back on a Spring Training minor league deal.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels designate IF Jose Rojas for assignment

The Angels announced a series of roster moves Monday, reinstating catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Archie Bradley from the injured list. In order to open roster space for the returning veterans, the Halos optioned catcher Chad Wallach and lefty Jose Suarez to Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Jose Rojas, meanwhile, was designated for assignment. A 40-man move was necessary due to the fact that Stassi had been on the Covid-19-related injured list and was thus not counting against the 40-man roster.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs to promote top OF prospect Nelson Velazquez

The Chicago Cubs are set to call up outfield prospect Nelson Velazquez prior to Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers, as Velazquez revealed his first MLB promotion on his Instagram page (h/t Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Velazquez is ranked 15th on Baseball...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher announces retirement

Former MLB All-Star pitcher JA Happ has officially called it a career. In an appearance on “The Heart Strong Podcast” with Jessica Lindberg this week, Happ said he spent “pretty much the whole winter” pondering whether he wanted to play in 2022. He said he watched Opening Day on TV to see what both he and his wife felt. They felt “anxiety,” which he took a sign that it was time to retire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Cubs#Rhp#Los Angeles Dodgers#Mariners#The Des Moines Register
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To 'Worst Strike Call Of The Season'

Earlier this afternoon, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer delivered a 3-2 pitch that crossed the plate below Haase's knees.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous manager fired by Mexican League team

Mickey Callaway landed a job with a Mexican League team after he was banned from Major League Baseball for more than a year, but the gig did not last very long. Callaway was fired as manager of Acereros de Monclova on Monday. The team hired him to manage their winter league development program last October, and Callaway led them to a championship. He was later retained to manage the club’s summer league team, but he did not enjoy the same success. Acereros has a record of 16-17 this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Cubs Activate Nick Madrigal from 10-Day IL

After a weekend full of roster shuffling for the Chicago Cubs, the team activated a familiar face. On Tuesday, INF Nick Madrigal was activated from the 10-day IL after missing time with lower back tightness. Madrigal provides reinforcements on the infield after Jonathan Villar recently went on the IL with a mouth injury.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres to release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano, select former top prospect Nomar Mazara

The Padres are set to select the contract of outfielder Nomar Mazara, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Rangers top prospect-turned-journeyman inked a minor-league pact with San Diego over the winter. The move comes in conjunction with the “imminent” release of floundering second baseman/designated hitter Robinson Cano, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic (Twitter link). Murray and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday night that Cano was likely to opt for free agency after declining to be optioned to Triple-A (as any player with five-plus years of MLB service can do). Whether he’ll be formally released or elect free agency is largely a moot point; the outcome is the same.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

3 Bears Stars Who Can Lead The Team To An NFC North Crown

The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Former top OF prospect Anthony Alford signs with KBO's KT Wiz

Wednesday night, the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization announced agreement on a contract with outfielder Anthony Alford. It’s a $577K deal for the Jet Sports Management client (h/t to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO). A former third-round pick of the Blue Jays, Alford blossomed into one of the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Gets Rocked By Yankees in Return to New York

Noah Syndergaard took the mound in New York for the first time since leaving the Mets in free agency and his return to The Big Apple did not go as planned. The Angels right-hander was chased from the game after just 2.1 innings pitched, allowing five runs on seven hits. He didn't strike out a single batter.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Troubling report emerges about Lonzo Ball’s health

The Chicago Bulls may have another reason to worry entering the offseason. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported this week that Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is “still not right” and suggests that Ball’s availability for the 2022-23 season is becoming an increasing concern. Mayberry adds that another surgery for Ball cannot be ruled out if Ball fails to show improvement (though Ball’s camp has reportedly given no indication that another procedure is in the works).
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy