The Ashland Eagles Club donated $7,500 to Shaun Taylor on behalf of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, The money will help with more training and supplies for the five K-9 dogs. Trudy Schmidt started this fundraiser with a matching grant. Pictured are, from left, Shirley Jordan, Dorland Davis, Debbie Davis, David Pearce, Schmidt and Taylor.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit receives $7,500 donation from Ashland Eagles Club