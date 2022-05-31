ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Ashland County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit receives $7,500 donation from Ashland Eagles Club

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwXZo_0fwIU0ph00

The Ashland Eagles Club donated $7,500 to Shaun Taylor on behalf of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, The money will help with more training and supplies for the five K-9 dogs. Trudy Schmidt started this fundraiser with a matching grant. Pictured are, from left, Shirley Jordan, Dorland Davis, Debbie Davis, David Pearce, Schmidt and Taylor.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit receives $7,500 donation from Ashland Eagles Club

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Detective Kim Mager retires, moves on to role at Ashland County Prosecutor's Office

ASHLAND — One of Ashland’s best-known detectives said farewell Tuesday to a group of people who have become her second family over nearly 25 years. Friends, family, co-workers and victims she’s helped over the years gathered for an informal, and, at times, emotional, retirement celebration for Kim Mager at Foundation Plaza on a hot, sunny Tuesday.
ASHLAND, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Man killed in Bascom crash

Bascom, Ohio — A Fostoria man was killed in a vehicle crash in Bascom Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:28 p.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a 2000 Ford pickup truck hitting a tree near 6330 W. State Route 18 in Bascom. Upon arrival,...
BASCOM, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County: Law enforcement responds to local school threats

Law enforcement at two separate Lorain County school districts arrested two students for allegedly making harmful threats toward teachers and students. Late last week, Wellington School District and Midview School District were made aware of threats made by students, who both were arrested and transported to a juvenile detention facility, according to authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Ashland County, OH
Society
Ashland County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Ashland, OH
County
Ashland County, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland, Crawford County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Pick-up driver dies in crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Scio, Ohio man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Union Township early Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Derrick Easlick was driving a Ford Ranger westbound on US 250 when he went left-of-center while going around a curve. According to troopers,...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Taylor
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teenage girl from Lewis Center found safe

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl who was missing from Lewis Center has been found. Madelyn Johnson was last seen by her parents at 6:30pm Monday and last made contact with her mother Tuesday evening via text, per the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced […]
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria couple assaulted over dog fight, police report

A 21-year-old Elyria man is accused of assaulting his neighbors after their dogs were in a fight and his animal died, according to an Elyria police report. Christopher Johnson, who lives in the 100 block of South Carolina Avenue, was charged with two counts of assault by Elyria police May 29 and was released from the Lorain County Jail on a $2,000 bond earlier this week, according to police and jail records.
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Ashland Eagles Club#Ashland Times Gazette
Mount Vernon News

Huge Multi Family Yard Sale

Storage furniture surplus items, antiques, crocks, lots of glasswares, clothes, sewing supplies, yarn & lots of misc Christmas, Easter and Halloween decorative items, some furniture, yard decor, and hand tools. Cash only.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WTOL 11

Person shot in head Thursday in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and received a non-life-threatening injury Thursday at 1130 Sisson Drive in east Toledo, according to the Toledo Police Department. He was grazed on the top of his head by a bullet and transported to St. Charles Hospital, TPD said. TPD is continuing...
TOLEDO, OH
Morning Journal

Main Street Amherst honors auto dealer for continued support

Main Street Amherst honored the owner of a car dealership June 2 for his continued support over the years to the nonprofit. Bob Fisher, owner of Premier Toyota, was the recipient during the organization’s Morning Mingle meeting. In 2006, Main Street Amherst was organizing the first Dancing on Main...
AMHERST, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy