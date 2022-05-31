Lauderdale County accrues record $280 million in tourism revenue
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — According to the 2021 Alabama Tourism Economic Impact report, Lauderdale County accrued more than $280 million in revenue from travel-related expenditures.
Rob Carnegie, President and CEO of Florence-Lauderdale Tourism, told News 19 that Lauderdale broke their previous record from 2018 by around $32 million.
“In 2018, there was a little over $248 million in travel-related expenditures or visitor spending,” Carnegie said. “This exceeds that by about 13 percent.”
Carnegie later said that this type of revenue is split into six categories: lodging, food and beverage establishment, entertainment, public transportation, and auto transportation. With COVID-19 hospitalizations remaining low, more people are starting to travel and participate in festivals and other large events in the area.
Colbert County also received around $101 million in tourism-related revenue, which is more than a 40 percent increase from 2020. In total, the Shoals Area received over $380 million from tourists and other people from outside of the area.
