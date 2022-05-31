High school students, teachers can workout free at MUV Fitness this summer

SPOKANE, Idaho — MUV Fitness is increasing its support for local high school teachers and students by letting them workout free this summer!

Local gym owners Chip Schwerzel and Jeff Carlson announced that beginning June 1, both teachers and students will be able to work out at any MUV Fitness gym for absolutely free!

“Everyday we watch people change their lives in our gyms” said Schwerzel. “It’s the most rewarding part of this job and we couldn’t be more excited to give local teachers and students the opportunity to experience the MUV Fitness difference. Offering this for free is just another way we feel we can give back to the communities that support us.”

“Our local high school teachers give so much every day, we wanted to do something for them” said Carlson. “When we first came up with this idea, we thought it would be a great fit. When someone suggested we take it one step further and include the students, we couldn’t jump on board fast enough! We are excited to offer them a fun, safe and exciting place to work out this summer”

The program runs from June 1 through August 31 at all MUV Fitness facilities. For more information, contact your local MUV.