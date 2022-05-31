ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school students, teachers can workout free at MUV Fitness this summer

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Idaho — MUV Fitness is increasing its support for local high school teachers and students by letting them workout free this summer!

Local gym owners Chip Schwerzel and Jeff Carlson announced that beginning June 1, both teachers and students will be able to work out at any MUV Fitness gym for absolutely free!

“Everyday we watch people change their lives in our gyms” said Schwerzel. “It’s the most rewarding part of this job and we couldn’t be more excited to give local teachers and students the opportunity to experience the MUV Fitness difference. Offering this for free is just another way we feel we can give back to the communities that support us.”

“Our local high school teachers give so much every day, we wanted to do something for them” said Carlson. “When we first came up with this idea, we thought it would be a great fit. When someone suggested we take it one step further and include the students, we couldn’t jump on board fast enough! We are excited to offer them a fun, safe and exciting place to work out this summer”

The program runs from June 1 through August 31 at all MUV Fitness facilities. For more information, contact your local MUV.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane local art market ‘Bazaar’ is back June 18

SPOKANE, Wash. — After being cancelled and modified over the past two years, Spokane’s largest all-local art market Bazaar is back!. More than 95 of the region’s most exciting and dynamic artists, craftsmen, and goodsmongers will be offering their work to the public, with most priced at $100 or less. You can find many different forms of art, clothing, jewelry, home goods, and more on sale in downtown Spokane on June 18.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hoopfest registration deadline extended

SPOKANE, Wash. — You still have time to sign up for Hoopfest. Registration was supposed to close Tuesday night, but has been extended through Sunday, June 5. The annual three-on-three tournament is making its return on June 25-26 after being canceled the past two years due to COVID. Teams interested in registering can do so here.  READ: Hoopfest partners with...
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Parents of student-athlete who died by suicide working to make a difference

SEATTLE — The number of college athletes who have died by suicide is raising concerns about the struggle student-athletes face. There have been multiple suicides at universities across the country recently, including 22-year-old Stanford University soccer star Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in March, and Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who died by suicide in January 2018.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Officers use Narcan to revive Post Falls High School student suffering opioid overdose

POST FALLS, Idaho — Officers were quick to administer Narcan to a Post Falls High School student suffering from an opioid overdose. Officers found the underage student unconscious and barely breathing in the weight room around 9:40 Thursday morning. They recognized the student was showing signs of an overdose and used Narcan to counteract any opioids in their system. Kootenai...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Glover Middle School student arrested for making threat towards staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — A male student was arrested for making threats of violence toward staff at Glover Middle School. The Spokane Police Department arrested a minor for three counts of felony harassment (threats to kill) on Wednesday following an investigation. Spokane Police says a staff member notified the department about the threat, and that the student was suspended prior to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hybrid Festival is bringing rockin’ music this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hybrid Festival is coming up this Friday and Saturday. The festival will host different hard rock and metal bands in State Line Village, Idaho. TICKETS are on sale now. They cost $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday. Doors open on Friday at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, doors open at 3 p.m. and music will start at 4 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

