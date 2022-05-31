ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp invites Kate Moss to concert in London while jury deliberates

By Elizabeth Rosner
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp performed in front of a sold-out crowd alongside Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the third night in a row — as he awaits the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp, 58, invited his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss to the concert on Tuesday evening, according to a source close to the Hollywood star. Moss was called as a rebuttal witness in Depp’s defamation trial.

Depp joined rocker Beck on stage for the second night at Royal Albert Hall , over the weekend the duo performed a concert at Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield, England.

Footage of Depp singing and playing the guitar showed audience members cheering “We love you, Johnny!” and giving the Hollywood star a standing ovation.

Depp and Beck were seen waving together and embracing on stage. The actor wore a bandana to pin back his long blonde hair. The duo performed a rendition of their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a cover of a song John Lennon released in 1970.

Back in Fairfax, Va., the seven-person jury deliberated for hours without reaching a verdict and is expected to resume discussions on Wednesday morning in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

The seven-person jury is expected to resume discussions on Wednesday morning.
AP/Steve Helber
Kate Moss is an ex-flame of Johnny Depp.
Dave Benett/Getty Images

