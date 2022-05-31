Nicki Minaj Named ‘Maxim’ Creative Director & Global Ambassador of Sports Gambling Brand MaximBet

Click here to read the full article.

Nicki Minaj shared the news Tuesday (May 31) that she’s become the global ambassador for MaximBet, the sports betting lifestyle brand launched by Maxim last year.

As part of the collaboration, the superstar rapper will become creative director for Maxim magazine and collaborate with MaximBet on merchandise, events, fan experiences, other partnerships, branding and more. She will also advise MaximBet’s current board of directors.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration,” Minaj said in a statement. “Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership. I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential queen and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

After making the announcement, the “ Do We Have a Problem? ” rapper posted multiple carefree TikToks posing in a hot tub while wearing a pink swimsuit emblazoned with the MaximBet logo. “Global Ambassador of @maximbetusa & creative director of @maximmag – let the games begin,” she captioned the first, and she set the second to “ We Go Up ,” her recent collab with Fivio Foreign.

Earlier this month, Minaj arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2022 Met Gala in a black leather Balenciaga baseball cap and connected with Katy Perry at the A-list party, with her “Swish Swish” collaborator admitting in a behind-the-scenes video that she’s a self-described Barb .

Check out Minaj’s flurry of MaximBet announcements below.

