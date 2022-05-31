ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

By Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17t7Kw_0fwITAXV00
Rafael Nadal celebrates his epic victory over Novak Djokovic /AFP

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair's 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a four-hour-and-12-minute quarter-final on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.

"I'm very emotional. For me it's incredible to play here," said Nadal. "This feeling is incredible for me.

"Playing against him is always an amazing challenge... To win against Novak, there is only one way, to play your best from the first point until the last."

The 35-year-old has lost just three of his 113 matches on the Paris clay since his 2005 title-winning debut and now only trails Djokovic 30-29 in their career head-to-head.

The Spaniard, seeded fifth, remains on course for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title after lifting this year's Australian Open, which Djokovic missed after being deported from the country over his Covid vaccination status.

Djokovic overturned a double-break deficit to take an 88-minute second set and missed two set points when serving for the fourth to force a decider.

The world number one will rue those missed chances while he waits until Wimbledon for his next opportunity to take his Slam tally to 21.

"Congratulations to Rafa, he was better in the important moments" said Djokovic.

"He showed why he was a great champion. Well done to him and his team, he deserves it."

Nadal was a slight underdog heading into the match after being taken to five sets in the previous round by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The colder, slower conditions of the night session were also expected to favour Djokovic.

But the 'King of clay' smashed 57 winners in a trademark performance to delight the crowd as he gained revenge for his semi-final loss to the same opponent 12 months ago.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Novak Djokovic
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Alcaraz sends cool note after losing at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss. Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning after beating Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal described his win over Novak Djokovic at the French Open as ’emotional’ but warned he still fears this year will be his last at the tournament. Nadal, who is chasing a 14th title at Roland Garros, faced Djokovic for the 59th time on Tuesday and managed to dominate the key moments before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win in just over four hours.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Spaniard#Covid
Tennis World Usa

Amelie Mauresmo addresses Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic complaints

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo defended night sessions after both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic said their match started too late. At around 9:05 pm French time, Nadal and Djokovic started their quarterfinal match. The match lasted just over four hours and finished after 1am. After the match, both...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Goran Ivanisevic: "Novak Djokovic's 2022? He should never have gone..."

On the eve, no one could have ever imagined such a troubled season for the number one in the world, between problems not related to tennis, not perfect physical conditions and a long ascent in tournaments on clay. Novak Djokovic, despite the many difficulties starting from the impossibility of playing the Australian Open and the US competitions (due to the absence of the anti-Covid vaccination), maintained the primacy of the world ranking and the status for almost all the first five months of the year.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

French Open: Coco Gauff defeats Sloane Stephens to set up semi-final against Martina Trevisan

American teenager Coco Gauff defeated compatriot Sloane Stephens to surge into the French Open semi-finals where she will take on unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan. The 18-year-old Gauff, who clinched her maiden clay-court title at the Emilia-Romagna Open last year, has been growing fond of playing on the slow surface and she made it through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-5 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Serena Williams will play again,' says her former coach

The famous coach Rick Macci had the opportunity to work with several world no. 1 players, including Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati​ and Maria Sharapova. In the early 90s, Macci was also involved in developing two extraordinary sisters, helping their father draw the most from them and prepare the famous duo for the professional circuit.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
NBC Sports

2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris. NBC and Peacock air live coverage of women’s and men’s singles semifinals and finals starting Thursday with 18-year-old American Coco Gauff taking on Italian Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s final.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 French Open: How to Watch semifinals and finals

The past 10 days of competition at the 2022 French Open has been nothing short of a thrill. En route to the semifinals, there have been a plethora of upsets on both the men’s and women’s sides. In the men’s tournament, tennis fans in Paris saw No. 1...
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy