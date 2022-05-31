Scenic Rivers Round-up Rodeo set June 3-4 in Liberty

LIBERTY — The dust will fly as the Scenic Rivers Round-up Rodeo will take place on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 in the arena at Ethel Vance Park. Gates will open both nights at 6 p.m., with the actual rodeo competitions starting around 7 p.m. The event is sanctioned through the National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association, which is based in Gray, La. Local rodeo organizer Patrick Hemphill, who is also a Farm Bureau Insurance agent in Liberty, said plans to host the event have been coming together quickly. “We came into this knowing we wanted to do something and it has been a while since there’s been something like this at Ethel Vance Park,” Hemphill said. “The NCPRA-sanctioned event will feature all that people have come to expect from a rodeo from bucking bulls and horses to team roping, calf roping and breakaway competitions.” Some of the top names appearing at this weekend’s rodeo will include 2021 Timed Event Champion of the World Marcus Theriot along with Rudy Burns, who is a world renowned bullfighter and rodeo clown. Proceeds from the two-night event will be used to help with future improvements to the Ethel Vance Park arena. “This is a way for us to help support the effort to upgrade the facility so that we can use the grants and other funds we receive to do what we need to do,” Hemphill added. Admission both nights is $10 per person. For rodeo details, call 601-248-4900.