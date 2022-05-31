Woman dies in Calumet City apartment fire; Many residents displaces

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — An elderly woman was killed in an apartment building fire in Calumet City Monday.

Fire ripped through a significant portion of Park of River Oaks Condo Association building 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

Fire officials said six people, including three firefighters went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wilhelmina Williamson, 85 did not make it out of the building.

“The individual was found on the 7 th floor,” Calumet City fire chief Glen Bachert said. “We did transfer her to the hospital. She did not survive.”

A leader for the homeowner association told WGN News the destruction has left residents in 150 units displaced. The 6 th and 7 th floors are uninhabitable.

Investigators said the fire started on the second floor and quickly escalated to the 7 th floor of the 312 unit building.

It took firefighters from Calumet City and surrounding areas hours to attack the wind driven fire.

Many residents like Charles Simmons and his wife were rescued from their condo.

“You look up and you see a fireman climbing in your window 70 feet up,” he said. “(It’s) nerve wrecking and you’re starting to smell smoke.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Read More Chicago News headlines

Additionally, the Calumet City fire chief said there are a limited number of sprinklers in the hallways and the actual condos do not have sprinklers.

As residents figure out their next steps Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said people impacted by the fire can count on the city to step in.

“We want to be there for the city and let them know we’re going to help them rebuild,” he said. “We’re going to help them stay in Calumet City.”

City officials thank a number of local businesses for providing food for residents and the American Red Cross for helping people with temporary housing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.