ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Woman dies in Calumet City apartment fire; Many residents displaces

By Jewell Hillery
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKiat_0fwISU3Q00

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — An elderly woman was killed in an apartment building fire in Calumet City Monday.

Fire ripped through a significant portion of Park of River Oaks Condo Association building 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

Fire officials said six people, including three firefighters went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wilhelmina Williamson, 85 did not make it out of the building.

“The individual was found on the 7 th floor,” Calumet City fire chief Glen Bachert said. “We did transfer her to the hospital. She did not survive.”

A leader for the homeowner association told WGN News the destruction has left residents in 150 units displaced. The 6 th and 7 th floors are uninhabitable.

Investigators said the fire started on the second floor and quickly escalated to the 7 th floor of the 312 unit building.

It took firefighters from Calumet City and surrounding areas hours to attack the wind driven fire.

Many residents like Charles Simmons and his wife were rescued from their condo.

“You look up and you see a fireman climbing in your window 70 feet up,” he said. “(It’s) nerve wrecking and you’re starting to smell smoke.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Read More Chicago News headlines

Additionally, the Calumet City fire chief said there are a limited number of sprinklers in the hallways and the actual condos do not have sprinklers.

As residents figure out their next steps Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said people impacted by the fire can count on the city to step in.

“We want to be there for the city and let them know we’re going to help them rebuild,” he said. “We’re going to help them stay in Calumet City.”

City officials thank a number of local businesses for providing food for residents and the American Red Cross for helping people with temporary housing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Elderly woman dead, 150 families homeless after fire at condo building in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- A condo building fire in south suburban Calumet City Monday night turned out to be even more devastating than first believed.An 85-year-old woman died, and several other people needed rescuing, after the fire ripped through the building.The blaze left 150 families homeless, according to Jaclyn Saucier, president of the Park of River Oaks Condo Association.The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in Calumet City. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor, fire officials confirmed. There was a massive...
CALUMET CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calumet City, IL
Accidents
City
Calumet City, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Calumet City, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Calumet City declares local state of emergency in wake of devastating condo building fire

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones has declared a citywide state of emergency after a devastating fire ripped through a condo building this week and left 150 families displaced. The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in Calumet City, in the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor. The blaze left 150 families homeless, according to Jaclyn Saucier, president of the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. ...
CALUMET CITY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oven explosion leads to fire in Naperville factory

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial factory in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The fire department says a commercial oven exploded and fire and smoke was coming out. Several more fire departments were called into investigate due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke. No one was hurt.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Homeowner Association#Condos#Accident#Chicago News
WGN News

Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley out of ICU

CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley, the aspiring young chef who was shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park last month, is out of the intensive care unit, according to his mother. Joy Dobbs posted about his progress on Twitter Wednesday saying, “Awesome news. Dakotah Earley is out of the ICU. Praise God.” Earley, 23, was shot near […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman killed in Peotone crash

PEOTONE, Ill. - A driver was killed after crashing her car into a semi truck Wednesday in south suburban Peotone. Around 3 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving westbound behind a slower moving semi on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she tried to pass the truck in the eastbound lane, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
PEOTONE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
WGN News

Man, 26, dies after being rescued from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island has died. The incident happened in the 1600 block of S. Lynn White Drive around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the man was unresponsive when he was located by first responders. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

K9, US Marshal shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A Chicago police officer returned fire but did not strike the two suspects, who were arrested, police said in a statement. One of those suspects opened...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Como water rescue, Illinois man dies

GENEVA, Wis. - A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29. According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy