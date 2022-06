N.Y.(WENY)-- For the second year in a row, Assemblywoman Dr. Anna Kelles has been pushing for a moratorium on all proof of work Bitcoin Mining operations in New York State. Last year, Senate Bill S6486D, sponsored by Kevin S. Parker of the 21st senate district, was passed in the Senate but did not make it through the Assembly. For the year of 2022 Anna Kelles sponsored Senate Bill A7389C, which has passed through the Assembly and is currently working its way through the Senate but time is running out as a decision is expected to be made in coming days.

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO