Idaho State

“Professor of Rock” coming to Idaho

By Linda Larsen
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Have you ever wanted to take what you love and share it on social media to make money?

A workshop in our area could help you learn to do that.

Youtube sensation Adam Reader has made interviewing music legends his passion and his job, and he's coming to Snake River High School to teach us to do the same.

He has interviewed almost 700 musicians for his youtube channel called 'Professor of Rock, and he says anyone can learn to create great content and make a living doing what they love.

"I think if you can get to a point where you're comfortable with who you aren't you love what you love. And you just put it out there you put the camera up and just pretend like the cameras not there. And just just give your point of view of people. I think we live in a time where people are pulling away from the Hollywood stuff more and I think they want real human interaction. I think they want it they want to know what, who, you know who people really are, and they wanted to hear what you really feel. And if you're great at something, get it out there," Reader said.

The workshop will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Snake River High School from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20.

On Friday evening, Reader will be doing a musical presentation at 7 p.m. at the high school.

