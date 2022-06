Missouri landowners are being offered another option to help manage deer on their properties. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Deer Management Assistance Program allows landowners and hunters they designate to buy additional firearms permits to take antlerless deer on the properties above and beyond regular-season harvest limits. Each permit authorizes the take of one antlerless deer. The cost is the same as a Firearms Antlerless Permit. Permits may be used during any portion of the firearms deer season with methods allowed during that portion, but may only be used on the enrolled DMAP property for which they were issued.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO