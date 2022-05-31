Governor Murphy, Department of Education & Office of the Secretary of Higher Education Announce Second Round of Proposed Career and Technical Education Projects to Receive Funding Under Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy, Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges today recommended projects to the Legislature as part of the second round of grant funding designated for county colleges and county vocational school districts (CVSD) under the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond...nj.gov
Comments / 0