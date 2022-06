The Miami Marlins placed infielder Joey Wendle on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, retroactive to May 31. Wendle exited Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort. The Marlins recalled infielder/outfielder Luke Williams from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday in a corresponding roster move, and he is starting on third base in Game 1 of today's doubleheader against the Rockies. Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo could see an uptick in playing time on third base while Wendle is out.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO