Austin, TX

Teachers for gun legislation march to Ted Cruz’s office in Austin

By Jala Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — A teachers union marched Tuesday in an effort to get U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s attention. The Texas American Federation of Teachers called the Republican senator’s response to the Uvalde school shooting “abominable.”. Exactly one week ago on May 24, 19 students and...

Michael DeMars
2d ago

well if Democrats hadn't shot down the school safety bill that was presented to them the other day we would be making strides to make sure that our children are safe and schools. But Democrats don't want to protect children, they just want to take away the Second Amendment.

Click2Houston.com

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, says it’s a “slap in the face” to be left off committee responding to shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a “slap in the face” to the people of that community.
UVALDE, TX
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another City Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they’ve collected more than enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local ballot in San Marcos. This is the latest development in an activist-led push that’s seen Austin voters approve the cannabis policy change in the state’s capital last month...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austinites to rally against gun violence outside U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's office

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austinites will join other parts of the country to rally for gun reform outside senators' office. Leaders of the "Take Action: Stop Gun Violence" rally are calling for lawmakers to put gun safety legislation in place immediately. The event is being organized by the Texas branch of the American Federation of Teachers (Texas AFT).
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

America's first modern mass shooting never really ended

The stench of burnt powder hung in the air as the elevator doors opened, knocking Ramiro Martinez back on his heels for an instant. Having muttered a desperate Hail Mary to himself, the off-duty Austin police officer rushed into the observatory of the Tower at the University of Texas, where a depraved killer, armed with a Remington 700, a shotgun, an M1 rifle and a grudge against the world, had rained bullets down on the “Forty Acres” for nearly 90 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

‘Dead suspect loophole’ could be used to block release of Uvalde records

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ “Dead Suspect Loophole” could be used to block the release of law enforcement records related to last week’s school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, transparency advocates and lawmakers fear. For years, KXAN investigators have explored...
UVALDE, TX
wimberleyview.com

Isaac beats Casteel in tight race for HD 73

A close competition ended in an upset after Carrie Isaac won the runoff for the Texas House District 73 Republican nomination against former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel. In the March primaries, Casteel had managed a slim lead over Isaac, winning 45.63% of votes with 12,966 votes total. Meanwhile, Isaac...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
