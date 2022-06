Due to electrical service issues, the Village of Interlaken is currently running out of water due. All residents served by the Interlaken water system are requested by the Village of Interlaken and the Seneca County Health Department to conserve water. The situation is critical. The Village and the Health Department tell us they are doing everything they can at this time to ensure that there is an adequate supply of water for consumption and fire suppression, and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all those affected at this time.

INTERLAKEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO